Comms Group Limited Shows Strong AGM Outcomes

November 25, 2024 — 10:14 pm EST

Comms Group Ltd. (Australia) (AU:CCG) has released an update.

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed, including the re-election of Director Ryan O’Hare and approval for additional placement capacity. The company continues to enhance business agility through its cloud communications and secure workplace solutions, catering to SMEs and global corporations alike. Investors may find the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and secure IT solutions promising for future growth.

