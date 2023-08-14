Commonwealth LNG sells minority stake to private equity firm Kimmeridge

News & Insights

August 14, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management agreed to take an undisclosed but minority stake in Commonwealth LNG, which is proposing to build a gas export plant in Louisiana.

Kimmeridge also agreed in principle to take 2 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Commonwealth's proposed 9.3 MPTA facility and may become a gas supplier to the project. Kimmeridge holds stakes in U.S. oil and gas producers.

"This agreement signifies another major milestone in the project's development and an alignment with a strategic partner who shares our vision about the future of global energy security," said Paul Varello, chairman of Commonwealth LNG.

Kimmeridge recently closed on a $1 billion energy investment fund.

The completed agreement in principle would give the project contracts for 5 MTPA, more than half its proposed output, Commonwealth said. The firm is targeting first quarter of 2024 for a financial go-ahead for the project and initial LNG shipments in early 2027.

