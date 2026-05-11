Commonwealth Financial Services Adds to First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Commonwealth Financial Services added 58,871 shares of First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Quarter-end value of the stake increased by $2.04 million, reflecting both trading and price movement over the period

Trade represented a 0.41% change in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, the fund holds 784,257 shares valued at $34.19 million

Stake represents 5.41% of reportable AUM, outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF ›

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 07, 2026, Commonwealth Financial Services, LLC increased its position in First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 58,871 shares. The quarter-end value of the fund’s FIXD stake rose by $2.04 million, a figure that incorporates both trade activity and changes in market price.

What else to know

The recent acquisition of FIXD represents 5.41% of Commonwealth Financial Services, LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPY: $49.98 million (7.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:GJAN: $36.31 million (5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:QQQ: $30.45 million (4.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $26.27 million (4.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:QMOM: $20.87 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, FIXD shares were priced at $43.82, up 5.6% over the past year; underperformed the S&P 500 by 25.7 percentage points in the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 3.37 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-06) $43.82 Dividend Yield (TTM) 4.66% 1-Year Total Return 6.03%

ETF snapshot

The First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) offers investors diversified exposure to the U.S. and global fixed income markets through an actively managed strategy. The fund leverages research-driven security selection to pursue attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a focus on income generation.

With a substantial asset base and a disciplined investment process, FIXD is positioned to serve institutional allocators seeking efficient access to a broad spectrum of fixed income opportunities. Its combination of yield, total return focus, and liquidity makes it a competitive option within the ETF marketplace.

Its investment strategy seeks to maximize long-term total return by investing at least 80% of net assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities.

What this transaction means for investors

The First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF aims for total return across the bond market rather than following a fixed-income benchmark. Because FIXD is actively managed, Smith Capital can adjust its exposure to interest-rate, credit, and securitized-debt risk. This makes the fund more manager-driven than a typical index bond fund.

That flexibility affects how the ETF behaves in different bond-market conditions. Duration decisions can influence sensitivity to Treasury yields, while corporate credit, mortgage-backed securities, and other securitized holdings can make spreads and sector selection important drivers of return. The fund may benefit when those active choices are well timed, but it can also diverge from benchmark-like core bond funds when rates move or credit conditions shift.

For investors, FIXD works better as a core-plus bond allocation rather than just a defensive fixed-income option. The fund’s distribution is appealing, but it is more important to consider the manager's duration, credit, and sector risk to generate income and returns. That makes the fund useful for investors seeking active bond exposure, but it is less straightforward than a plain aggregate bond ETF.

Should you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.