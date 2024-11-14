News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 14, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced an update in its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 118,000 ordinary fully paid shares. This move is part of the bank’s strategy to return capital to shareholders, potentially enhancing shareholder value and influencing stock market dynamics.

