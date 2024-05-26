Commonwealth Bank Takes Major Stake in SKYCITY

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (SKYZF) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has emerged as a substantial shareholder in SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited, with a total holding of 5.015% in the company. This significant position, comprising 38,121,245 ordinary shares, was established on May 21, 2024, as disclosed to the NZX Limited.

