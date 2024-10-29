Commonwealth Bank Stakes Claim in Australian Clinical Labs

News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has acquired a significant stake in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd, holding over 10.3 million fully paid ordinary shares, representing a 5.12% voting power. This move highlights CBA’s strategic interest in the healthcare sector, potentially influencing market dynamics and investor sentiment.

