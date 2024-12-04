Commonwealth Bank Reports Minimal Control Over Shares

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia has reported that it and its controlled entities hold the power to control voting or disposal of just 0.03% of the total number of its issued voting shares, with no net economic exposure. This update, disclosed in compliance with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s exemption, reflects the bank’s current position in its shareholding control.
