Commonwealth Bank of Australia's pension arm hit with class-action lawsuit

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Thursday a class-action lawsuit was filed against its pension arm, Colonial First State, for allegedly not acting in customers interest for insurance policies.

The country's biggest bank said Shine Lawyers filed the lawsuit and it was reviewing the claim.

