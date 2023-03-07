Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Indonesian arm hit by cyber attack

March 07, 2023

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters

March 8 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Wednesday its Indonesian unit, PT Bank Commonwealth (PTBC), had been hit by a cyber incident.

The incident involves unauthorised access of a web-based software application used for project management, the country's top lender said, adding that its Australian systems were segregated from PTBC's systems.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

