Commonwealth Bank of Australia's first-half cash profit falls 3%

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX reported a 3% drop in first-half cash earnings on Wednesday, as lower loan impairment expense was more than offset by flat operating income and higher costs.

The country's biggest lender in terms of market valuation said cash profit fell to A$5.02 billion ($3.24 billion) for the six-month period ended Dec. 31, compared with A$5.18 billion a yearearlier.

That compares with a Visible Alpha consensus of A$4.95 billion, according to Citi.

CBA's net interest income from continuing operations on cash basis slipped 2% to A$11.40 billion as its net interest margin - a measure of profitability - declined 11 basis points to 1.99%.

It declared an interim dividend of A$2.15 per share, up from A$2.10 last year.

($1 = 1.5504 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

