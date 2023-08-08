News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank of Australia's annual profit rises 6%

August 08, 2023 — 05:37 pm EDT

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX reported a near 6% rise in annual cash earnings on Wednesday on the back of strong volume growth and higher margins from rising interest rates.

The country's biggest lender said after-tax cash net profit was A$10.16 billion ($6.64 billion) for the year ended June 30, compared with A$9.60 billion a year earlier. That compares with a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$10.11 billion, according to Citi.

CBA declared a final dividend of A$2.40 per share, compared with A$2.10 last year.

($1 = 1.5295 Australian dollars)

