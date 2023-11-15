News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank of Australia to sell 99% stake in Indonesian unit to OCBC

November 15, 2023 — 10:23 pm EST

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) CBA.AX said on Thursday it has agreed to sell a 99% stake in its Indonesian unit PT Bank Commonwealth (PTBC) to a local unit of Singapore's second-largest bank OCBC OCBC.SI.

Australia's biggest lender will sell its stake in PTBC to PT Bank OCBC NISP NISP.JK for about A$220 million ($142.19 million).

The decision came in more than eight months after PTBC was hit by a cyber attack involving unauthorized access of project management software.

CBA expects the sale to be broadly neutral to its common equity tier 1 ratio - a closely watched measure of spare cash - which stands at 11.8%, as at Sept. 30.

The sale is expected to close in the second or third quarter in 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

($1 = 1.5473 Australian dollars)

