Commonwealth Bank of Australia to sell 99% stake in Indonesian unit to OCBC

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Thursday it has agreed to sell a 99% stake in its Indonesian unit PT Bank Commonwealth for about A$220 million ($142.1 million) to a local unit of Singapore's second-largest bank OCBC OCBC.SI.

($1 = 1.5477 Australian dollars)

