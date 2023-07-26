News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank of Australia to cut at least 100 jobs - AFR

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

July 26, 2023 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by Poonam Behura and Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's biggest lender, is cutting at least 100 jobs, mainly in its retail bank and technology units, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The news comes more than a month after Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AXlaid off 300 jobs in its consumer and business banking segments.

CBA did not confirm to Reuters the number of employees that would be let go.

"As part of our focus on business improvement, we regularly review the skills we need and how we are organised. That means from time to time, some roles and work can change or may no longer be required," a spokesperson for the bank said.

"There are no reductions to customer-facing team members who serve our customers in branch, on the phone or online," they added.

CBA currently employs around 50,000 people across Australia and internationally. At the end of March 31, the bank had a cash net profit after tax of about A$2.60 billion, up from A$2.40 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Varun H K)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.