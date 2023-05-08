Commonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit rises 8%

May 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX on Tuesday reported an 8.3% rise in third-quarter cash earnings, helped by higher volume growth in business and home lending portfolios.

The country's biggest lender said cash net profit after tax was about A$2.60 billion ($1.76 billion) for the three months ending March 31, marginally beating the consensus estimate of A$2.58 billion by Visible Alpha, according to Citi.

The company reported A$2.40 billion in cash net profit after tax a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

