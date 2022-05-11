Commonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit beats estimate

May 12 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX on Thursday reported flat third-quarter cash earnings as intense competition in the home loan market crimped margins and offset solid growth in lending at the country's biggest bank.

CBA said cash net profit after tax from continuing operations was about A$2.40 billion ($1.66 billion) for the quarter to March, in line with a year earlier but higher than a Barrenjoey estimate of A$2.15 billion.

($1 = 1.4415 Australian dollars)

