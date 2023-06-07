News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank of Australia sees Australia's cash rate peaking at 4.35%

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

June 07, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's largest mortgage lender, said on Wednesday that it now expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to hike interest rates by another quarter-point, most likely in August, with the cash rate peaking at 4.35%.

CBA had previously forecast the cash rate would peak at 3.85%.

Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA, said there is a risk that the hike could come as soon as in July and also a risk that the cash rate could peak at 4.6%.

Aird also pushed out the timing of first rate cuts to the first quarter of next year, expecting a total of 125 basis points of easing by the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; +61 0 427901124;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.