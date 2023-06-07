Commonwealth Bank of Australia sees Australia's cash rate peaking at 4.35%

SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's largest mortgage lender, said on Wednesday that it now expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to hike interest rates by another quarter-point, most likely in August, with the cash rate peaking at 4.35%.

CBA had previously forecast the cash rate would peak at 3.85%.

Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA, said there is a risk that the hike could come as soon as in July and also a risk that the cash rate could peak at 4.6%.

Aird also pushed out the timing of first rate cuts to the first quarter of next year, expecting a total of 125 basis points of easing by the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

