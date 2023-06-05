Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee

Adds details on fee removal in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

June 6 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's biggest lender, said on Tuesday it was removing transaction fees for its domestic retail and business banking customers sending money outside of the country using one of its digital platforms.

Starting this month, the bank is waiving off a A$6 ($3.97) fee for international money transfers for CBA Transaction Account and Foreign Currency Account holders sending money overseas through NetBank, CommBank App or CommBiz platforms, it said in a statement.

In February, the bank launched an extended Australian dollar clearing and settlement processing for inward international payments to nearly 24 hours every business day.

($1 = 1.5122 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

