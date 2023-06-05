News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

June 05, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Adds details on fee removal in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

June 6 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's biggest lender, said on Tuesday it was removing transaction fees for its domestic retail and business banking customers sending money outside of the country using one of its digital platforms.

Starting this month, the bank is waiving off a A$6 ($3.97) fee for international money transfers for CBA Transaction Account and Foreign Currency Account holders sending money overseas through NetBank, CommBank App or CommBiz platforms, it said in a statement.

In February, the bank launched an extended Australian dollar clearing and settlement processing for inward international payments to nearly 24 hours every business day.

($1 = 1.5122 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.