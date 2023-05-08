Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Q3 Cash Net Profit Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) reported that its cash net profit after tax from continuing operations for the third quarter was A$2.6 billion up 10% from the prior comparative quarter.

Statutory net profit after tax was A$2.6 billion in the quarter. Operating income was flat in the quarter, with net interest income down 2%, offset by higher non-interest income.

Net interest income was 2% lower, with volume growth offset by lower net interest margins primarily from continued competitive pressure in home loan pricing and customers switching to higher yielding deposits. This was partly offset by higher earnings on deposits, replicating portfolio and equity hedges from rising interest rates.

