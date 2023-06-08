News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank of Australia puts odds of Australian recession in 2023 at 50%

June 08, 2023 — 09:27 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, June 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest lender, on Friday put the odds of a recession in Australia this year at 50%, as the impact from the hefty monetary tightening continues to squeeze households.

Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics, forecasts economic growth to be 0.7% in the fourth quarter this year, and unemployment rate to increase to 4.7% in mid-2024.

