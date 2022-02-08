Commonwealth Bank of Australia profit jumps 23%

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX reported a 23% rise in half-year cash profit on Wednesday on the back of higher lending, but the country's largest bank signalled that intense competition was eating into its margins.

Cash profit climbed to A$4.75 billion ($3.39 billion) in the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$3.87 billion a year ago, beating an average estimate of A$4.35 billion from four brokerages.

($1 = 1.4002 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.