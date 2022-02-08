Commonwealth Bank of Australia profit jumps 23%

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported a 23% rise in half-year cash profit on Wednesday on the back of higher lending, but the country's largest bank signalled that intense competition was eating into its margins.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX reported a 23% rise in half-year cash profit on Wednesday on the back of higher lending, but the country's largest bank signalled that intense competition was eating into its margins.

Cash profit climbed to A$4.75 billion ($3.39 billion) in the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$3.87 billion a year ago, beating an average estimate of A$4.35 billion from four brokerages.

($1 = 1.4002 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More