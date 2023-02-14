Commonwealth Bank of Australia posts record half-year profit

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX posted a record half-year cash profit on Wednesday, reaping the benefits from a sharp margin expansion courtesy of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The country's biggest lender said cash profit from continuing operations climbed to A$5.15 billion over the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$4.75 billion a year ago.

It almost in-line with a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$5.17 billion, according to Citi Research.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

