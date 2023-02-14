Commonwealth Bank of Australia posts record half-year profit

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

February 14, 2023 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra and Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX posted a record half-year cash profit on Wednesday, reaping the benefits from a sharp margin expansion courtesy of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The country's biggest lender said cash profit from continuing operations climbed to A$5.15 billion over the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$4.75 billion a year ago.

It almost in-line with a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$5.17 billion, according to Citi Research.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.