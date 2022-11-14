Commonwealth Bank of Australia first-quarter cash profit rises 13%

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's largest bank, on Tuesday posted a 13.6% rise in its first-quarter cash earnings, helped by lending volume growth and a rising interest rate environment.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, rose to A$2.50 billion ($1.68 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with A$2.20 billion a year ago and a Visible Alpha consensus of A$2.33 billion.

($1 = 1.4901 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

