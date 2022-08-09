Commonwealth Bank of Australia annual profit rises 11%

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Wednesday annual cash earnings jumped 10.9%, as the nation's largest bank rode a first-half surge in home lending amid record low interest rates, before the property market began to cool and rates rose.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Wednesday annual cash earnings jumped 10.9%, as the nation's largest bank rode a first-half surge in home lending amid record low interest rates, before the property market began to cool and rates rose.

Cash net profit after tax was A$9.60 billion in the twelve months to June 30, compared with A$8.65 billion a year earlier.

It declared a final dividend of A$2.10 per share, compared with A$2.00 last year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters