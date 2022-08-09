Commonwealth Bank of Australia annual profit rises 11%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Wednesday annual cash earnings jumped 10.9%, as the nation's largest bank rode a first-half surge in home lending amid record low interest rates, before the property market began to cool and rates rose.

Cash net profit after tax was A$9.60 billion in the twelve months to June 30, compared with A$8.65 billion a year earlier.

It declared a final dividend of A$2.10 per share, compared with A$2.00 last year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

