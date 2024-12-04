Commonwealth Bank Issues Unquoted Equity for Employees

News & Insights

December 04, 2024

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced the issuance of 152,496 unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. These share rights are not intended for public trading on the ASX, highlighting the bank’s focus on internal talent retention and motivation. This move reflects a strategic effort to align employee interests with company performance.

