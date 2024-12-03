News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank Gains Substantial Stake in Smartgroup

December 03, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has become a substantial holder in Smartgroup Corporation Ltd, acquiring voting power over 5.03% of its fully paid ordinary shares. This stake underscores the bank’s influential position in the market, reflecting its strategic interest and potential future involvement in Smartgroup’s corporate decisions.

