Commonwealth Bank Gains Substantial Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has become a substantial holder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd, holding a 5.05% voting power with over 10 million fully paid ordinary shares. This development could interest investors tracking changes in significant shareholdings and corporate governance in the financial markets.

