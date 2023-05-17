Commonwealth Bank doubles AT1 issue to $1 billion, closes bookbuilding early

By Lewis Jackson

May 17 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX on Wednesday doubled an AT1 hybrid security offering to A$1.55 billion ($1.05 billion) and closed book building for the issue six days ahead of schedule in a sign of appetite for the instruments written to zero during the Credit Suisse takeover.

Commonwealth Bank allocated A$1.55 billion of the CommBank PERLS XVI Capital Notes, according to a statement on Wednesday, up from the A$750 million flagged when the prospectus launched a day earlier.

The issue by Australia's biggest bank follows a $1 billion issue by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T in April as banks tentatively return to a market rocked during the government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS Group AGUBSG.Sin March.

The Swiss regulator ruled that holders of more than $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse AT1s received nothing in the deal despite shareholders, who sit below bondholders on the priority ladder for repayment in a bankruptcy process, receiving more than $3 billion.

The first issue by a major Australian bank since then, book building had originally been scheduled to run until 23 May.

The margin was set at 3% per annum above the Bank Bill Swap Reference Rate, the lower end of the 3% to 3.2% range floated in the prospectus.

(Editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.