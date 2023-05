May 17 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX:

HAS BROUGHT FORWARD AND SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED BOOKBUILD FOR OFFER OF COMMBANK PERLS XVI CAPITAL NOTES

HAS ALLOCATED A$1.55 BILLION OF PERLS XVI ON FIRM BASIS UNDER OFFER, AND MARGIN HAS BEEN SET AT 3.00% PER ANNUM

