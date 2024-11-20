Commonwealth Bank Director Increases Shareholding

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.
Mary Louise Padbury, a director at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, has increased her direct shareholding by acquiring 72 fully paid ordinary shares through the Non-Executive Director Share Plan. This change reflects an investment valued at $152.01 per share, bringing her total to 3,472 direct shares. Such moves by directors can signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, capturing the interest of investors in the financial markets.
