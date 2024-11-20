Commonwealth Bank Director Boosts Shareholding

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.
Robert John Whitfield, a director at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, increased his stake in the company by acquiring 89 fully paid ordinary shares through the Non-Executive Director Share Plan. This change reflects a growing confidence in the bank’s performance and aligns with strategic interests. The transaction took place on November 14, 2024, at a value of $152.01 per share, raising his total holdings to 3,972 shares.
