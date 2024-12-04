News & Insights

Stocks

Commonwealth Bank CEO’s Shareholding Update

December 04, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has reported a change in the shareholding interests of its CEO, Matthew Peter Comyn. The update reveals adjustments in his direct and indirect holdings, along with details on various restricted share units and rights under the bank’s employee equity plans. This notice may impact investor perceptions and trading decisions regarding the bank’s stock.

For further insights into AU:CBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.