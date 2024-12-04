Commonwealth Bank CEO’s Shareholding Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has reported a change in the shareholding interests of its CEO, Matthew Peter Comyn. The update reveals adjustments in his direct and indirect holdings, along with details on various restricted share units and rights under the bank’s employee equity plans. This notice may impact investor perceptions and trading decisions regarding the bank’s stock.

For further insights into AU:CBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.