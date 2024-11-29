News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank Ceases Shares in Strategic Buy-Back

November 29, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced the cessation of 118,000 fully paid ordinary shares due to an on-market buy-back. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital more effectively, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. Investors in the stock market might find this development noteworthy as it can impact share prices and market dynamics.

