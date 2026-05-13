Markets

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Q3 Cash NPAT Up 4%

May 13, 2026 — 12:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia (CBA.AX) reported third quarter statutory NPAT of approximately A$2.6 billion. Cash NPAT was approximately A$2.7 billion, up 4% on the prior comparative quarter. "We are closely monitoring the impacts of the Middle East conflict and the broader macroeconomic environment. The Australian economy continues to demonstrate resilience, but supply chain disruptions, higher prices and interest rates are expected to weigh on household spending and business activity," said CEO, Matt Comyn.

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