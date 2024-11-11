Commonwealth Bank Alters Stake in Baby Bunting

Baby Bunting Group Ltd. (AU:BBN) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has ceased to be a substantial holder in Baby Bunting Group Ltd as of November 8, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the bank’s investment strategy concerning its stake in the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence Baby Bunting’s stock performance.

