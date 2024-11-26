News & Insights

Stocks

Commonwealth Bank Adjusts Stake in Orbital Corp

November 26, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has reduced its stake in Orbital Corporation Ltd, with its voting power decreasing from 7.03% to 6.00%. This change reflects a shift in the bank’s investment strategy, capturing the attention of investors tracking the dynamics of shareholding in the financial market.

