Commonwealth Bank Adjusts Stake in Orbital Corp

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has reduced its stake in Orbital Corporation Ltd, with its voting power decreasing from 7.03% to 6.00%. This change reflects a shift in the bank’s investment strategy, capturing the attention of investors tracking the dynamics of shareholding in the financial market.

