Commonwealth Bank Adjusts Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

October 25, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has ceased to be a substantial holder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd as of October 24, 2024. This change reflects a significant shift in their investment strategy concerning the company’s voting securities. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the market dynamics for Australian Clinical Labs.

