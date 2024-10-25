Commonwealth Bank Adjusts Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has ceased to be a substantial holder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd as of October 24, 2024. This change reflects a significant shift in their investment strategy concerning the company’s voting securities. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the market dynamics for Australian Clinical Labs.

