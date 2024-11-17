News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank Adjusts Holdings in Australian Clinical Labs

November 17, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, along with its related bodies corporate, has ceased to be a substantial holder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd as of November 15, 2024. This development may impact the stock dynamics of Australian Clinical Labs, potentially influencing investor sentiment and market perception.

