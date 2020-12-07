Common Myths About Whole Life Insurance

Whole life insurance looks deceptively simple: It provides coverage for as long as you live, and it guarantees premiums, cash value and the death benefit. Whole life insurance companies also typically pay dividends every year, which can be applied to premium payments.

The guarantees come at a high price. But for some people, paying for the guarantees is worth it. But whole life isn’t a “set it and forget it” life insurance policy. Things can deviate from what you were expecting.

There are many myths and misconceptions about whole life insurance. Here are some of the most common.

Myth No. 1: Whole Life Policies Do Not Need to be Monitored Due to Their Guarantees

Changes in dividends and mortality costs (the cost of insurance) can impact policy performance.

Order an in-force policy illustration every two to three years. Requesting an in-force illustration will give you a projection of future values based on current assumptions. For example, if the current dividend scale is lower than the projected dividend scale, or the cost of insurance is higher than when you purchased the policy, your policy will not perform as expected.

Myth No. 2 Your Net Outlay Will Remain Level

If you are using dividends to reduce your premium, your net annual outlay will have to increase if dividends decrease.

Myth No. 3: Limited Payment Periods Are Always Guaranteed

While your policy can guarantee the maximum premium required every year, it may not guarantee the number of years of required payments.

Myth No. 4: Whole Life Insurance Is an Investment or Retirement Plan

Be wary of sales “schemes” built around taking money out of a whole life insurance policy. You can withdraw funds from your life insurance policy up to your cost basis or borrow money on a tax-free basis. However, doing so will reduce your policy’s death benefit. Your policy could terminate prior to maturity if there are excessive withdrawals and policy loans and you haven’t shored up the cash value with extra premiums.

Be sure that you are choosing whole life insurance primarily because it is life insurance, not because it’s an “investment.” While whole life insurance policies do accumulate cash value on a tax-deferred basis, they are primarily life insurance policies and not investments.

Myth No. 5: Policy Loans Are Just Borrowing Your Own Money and Won’t Impact Policy Performance

Life insurance companies charge interest on policy loans. Insurance companies do still pay dividends on the borrowed amount, but the dividend may lower than the dividend on the amount that’s not borrowed and will usually exceed the interest charged.

