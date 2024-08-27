Commodity Volatility: Record Highs in Orange Juice and Cocoa, Bullish on Energy for Fall

This year, global commodity prices have been highly unstable, maintaining generally high levels. Futures for orange juice and cocoa have reached unprecedented peaks in the early months, while crude oil prices have been influenced by events in the Middle East. Gold continues to climb, though base metals such as iron ore have seen substantial declines.

Sabrin Chowdhury, a lead commodities analyst at BMI, observed that the market has been particularly sensitive to changing sentiments, quickly reacting to both positive and negative news. The S&P GSCI index, a measure of overall commodity market performance, surged by 12% in April but has since moderated to a 2.18% increase for the year.

Data from FactSet indicates that certain soft commodities, including cocoa, eggs, orange juice, rubber, and coffee, have seen significant price increases. Analysts suggest that adverse weather in key production areas is a major factor behind these gains.

Finsum: We’re slightly bullish on energy commodities moving into the fall as interest rates fall and economic demand picks up steam.

