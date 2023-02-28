Commodity stocks push Australian shares higher ahead of GDP data

By Echha Jain

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, with commodity stocks leading gains as economic data showed the pulse of Australian consumer slowing amid rising inflation and sustained rate hikes while the focus shifts to the country's GDP data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.5% up at 7,258.40, in line with global markets. For the month, the index shed 2.9%.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics earlier in the day showed retail sales rebounded in January, though the underlining pace was slowing.

Even though the retail sales data shows some consumer resilience, sales are slowing down, indicating that the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate hikes are having their desire effects, said Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro.

Investors would focus on quarterly GDP data due on Wednesday for further clues on RBA's stance on rate hikes.

Analysts are expecting the economy to grow 0.7% in the December quarter, and 2.7% for the year, according to a Reuters Poll.

"This reading now throws the ball back into the RBA’s court, with the economy starting to weaken but inflation still elevated heading into next week’s rate decision. The Reserve Bank may still decide to raise rates, but the peak of this cycle is in touching distance," eToro's Gilbert said.

Local miners .AXMM advanced 1.7% with heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX adding between 1.1% and 2.8%.

Gold stocks .AXGD added 1.8% as sector-major Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 2%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 1.5% on strong oil prices as hopes of a solid economic rebound in China drove up fuel demand. O/R

Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX added 1.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

In other news, the country's top electronics retailer Harvey Norman Holdings HVN.AX fell 7.5%, topping the laggards on the bourse after reporting a 15% slump in half-year profit.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.9% higher at 11,894.58 points.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

