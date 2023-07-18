Commodity stocks push Australian shares higher

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday after a two-session slide, helped by mining and energy stocks on strong underlying commodity prices, while heavyweights Rio Tinto and Woodside Energy jumped after reporting June-quarter production results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.7% to 7,332.20 by 0046 GMT, also tracking global markets which rose overnight as upbeat earnings on Wall Street and retail sales pointing to a resilient U.S. economy sealed expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates next week. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, miners .AXMM rose 0.1% after iron ore prices closed higher overnight, boosted by heightened expectations of more supportive measures from China following weaker-than-expected economic data. IRONORE/

Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 0.2%, even though its second-quarter iron ore shipments missed analysts' estimates and the miner flagged concerns about a global economic slowdown.

BHP Group BHP.AX added 0.6%, while Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell 0.6%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 1.7% as oil prices rose on China's pledge to support economic growth, tighter supply from Russia and lower weekly U.S. crude oil inventories. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX climbed 1.2% even after reporting a second-quarter revenue that missed estimates due to weaker liquefied natural gas prices and maintenance work at some of its facilities in Western Australia.

Fuel retailer Ampol ALD.AX gained 5.9% after it said its Lytton refinery margin for June improved to $12.69 per barrel, reflecting improved production mix as the refinery returned to normal operations by the end of May as planned.

Financials .AXFJ jumped 1.5%, with the so-called "big-four" banks trading in positive territory.

Tech stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street peers higher and were last up 1.3%. ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX jumped 1.4%, while Computershare CPU.AX gained 1.5%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 0.2% to 11,953.48.

The country's consumer inflation came in slightly above expectations in the second quarter, driving swap rates higher as the market pushed out expectations for when the central bank might start cutting the cash rate.

