Commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 on upbeat China factory data; Vodafone shines

FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.9%

Nov 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as commodity stocks jumped on upbeat factory data from China, while investors awaited progress on a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The blue-chip index .FTSE gained 0.6%, with Vodafone Plc adding 2.4% after the mobile operator said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance following a "resilient" first half.

Energy .FTNMX0530 and mining .FTNMX1770 stocks tracked crude and metal prices higher, as a faster-than-expected growth in the Japanese economy and better-than-expected Chinese industrial output added to the enthusiastic mood about an effective COVID-19 vaccine. MKTS/GLOBO/RMET/L

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, advanced 0.9%, after Britain said on Monday its red lines remained unchanged but that it wanted to reach a trade deal with the European Union if the bloc chose to make progress.

