Commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 on upbeat China factory data

Devik Jain Reuters
London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as commodity stocks jumped due to upbeat factory data from China and optimism around a COVID-19 vaccine, while investors awaited progress on a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE rose 0.7%. British Airways owner-IAG ICAG.L led the gains with a 5.9% jump after HSBC raised its target price on the stock.

Energy .FTNMX0530 and mining .FTNMX1770 stocks tracked crude and metal prices higher. They were also buoyed by a faster-than-expected growth in the Japanese economy and better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data. MKTS/GLOBO/RMET/L

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC added 0.7% as Brexit talks resumed in Brussels, with Britain saying its red lines remained unchanged but that it wanted to reach a trade deal with the European Union.

"It is a crunch week for talks between the EU and the UK. While several self-imposed deadlines have come and gone, the end of the transition period is just a month-and-a-half away, suggesting something will have to give soon," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said.

The FTSE 100 has already gained more than 13% this month, outperforming its U.S. and European peers, helped by a slew of local stimulus measures and hopes of a sooner-than-expected economic recovery.

The banks' sub-index .FTNMX8350 gained 2.6%, following news that PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N would buy the U.S. business of Spanish lender BBVA BBVA.MC for $11.6 billion in cash.

Britain's health minister said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was perfectly well after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Vodafone Group Plc added 3.5% after saying it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance, while Whitbread Plc WTB.L rose 3.6% on Goldman Sachs' double upgrade to "buy".

Tech firm Smiths Group SMIN.L rose 2.5% after highlighting a 30-million-pound cost-saving target for FY21.

