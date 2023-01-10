BHP

Commodity stocks lift Australian shares ahead of key inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 10, 2023 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by commodity stocks, supported by relief that the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair refrained from commenting on the monetary policy outlook, while investors awaited key inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% to 7,160.80 by 2314 GMT. The benchmark finished 0.3% lower on Tuesday.

In his first public appearance of the year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a forum sponsored by the Swedish central bank that the Fed's independence is essential for it to battle inflation but he did not provide more clarity on its tightening path.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI), due on Thursday, is expected to show December's headline inflation at 6.5% versus 7.1% in November. Traders are betting on a 25-basis point rate hike at the Fed's February policy meeting. MKTS/GLOBFEDWATCH

The focus is also on Australia's CPI data for November due later in the day, after the annual rate of inflation unexpectedly slowed to 6.9% in October from a multi-year high of 7.3%.

Local miners .AXMM rose 1.8% to be the top gainers on the bourse, as iron ore prices jumped after top steelmaker China said it had seen the peak of COVID-19 infections in many regions. IRONORE/

Heavyweights Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX, BHP group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained between 1.5% and 1.9% to the resource-heavy bourse.

Strong bullion prices helped local gold stocks .AXGD jump 1.6%, with both sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX advancing 1.2%. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 0.4%, as oil prices edged higher. O/R

Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX gained 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Tech stocks .AXIJ, on the other hand, fell 0.4%. Shares of accounting software provider Xero Ltd XRO.AX dropped 3.7%, while the ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX jumped 1.8%

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was relatively unchanged at 11,664.96.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
WDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.