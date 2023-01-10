Commodity stocks lift Australian shares ahead of key inflation data

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by commodity stocks, supported by relief that the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair refrained from commenting on the monetary policy outlook, while investors awaited key inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% to 7,160.80 by 2314 GMT. The benchmark finished 0.3% lower on Tuesday.

In his first public appearance of the year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a forum sponsored by the Swedish central bank that the Fed's independence is essential for it to battle inflation but he did not provide more clarity on its tightening path.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI), due on Thursday, is expected to show December's headline inflation at 6.5% versus 7.1% in November. Traders are betting on a 25-basis point rate hike at the Fed's February policy meeting. MKTS/GLOBFEDWATCH

The focus is also on Australia's CPI data for November due later in the day, after the annual rate of inflation unexpectedly slowed to 6.9% in October from a multi-year high of 7.3%.

Local miners .AXMM rose 1.8% to be the top gainers on the bourse, as iron ore prices jumped after top steelmaker China said it had seen the peak of COVID-19 infections in many regions. IRONORE/

Heavyweights Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX, BHP group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained between 1.5% and 1.9% to the resource-heavy bourse.

Strong bullion prices helped local gold stocks .AXGD jump 1.6%, with both sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX advancing 1.2%. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 0.4%, as oil prices edged higher. O/R

Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX gained 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Tech stocks .AXIJ, on the other hand, fell 0.4%. Shares of accounting software provider Xero Ltd XRO.AX dropped 3.7%, while the ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX jumped 1.8%

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was relatively unchanged at 11,664.96.

