Commodity stocks lead European shares higher on China COVID relief

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 28 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, led by gains in commodity-linked stocks and automakers after China relaxed its COVID-19 quarantine mandate, while investors awaited ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech later in the day.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.9%, as of 0714 GMT, rising for a third straight session amid easing concerns about aggressive central bank policy moves to tame red-hot inflation.

Europe's oil & gas .SXEP and mining stocks .SXPP gained 1.9% and 3.2%, respectively, as commodity prices rallied on hopes of resurgent demand from China, the world's second-biggest economy and top metals consumer. O/RMET/L

Health authorities said China would halve to seven days its COVID-19 quarantine period for visitors from overseas, with a further three days spent at home, while Beijing and Shanghai reported no new local COVID-19 infections for the first time in months.

Shares of luxury retailers LVMH LVMH.PA and Richemont CFR.S, which rely on China for a major part of their revenue, rose 1.4% and 2.7%, respectively. France's CAC 40 .FCHI, packed with luxury names, added 1.4%.

Among other stocks, Valeo VLOF.PA rose 3.1% after the French car parts company signed a major contract with BMW BMWG.DE over advanced driving assistance systems for the German carmaker's upcoming electric vehicle platform.

ECB President Lagarde will speak at the ECB forum in Sintra, Portugal, at 0800 GMT on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.