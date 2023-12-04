Commodity stocks drag Australian shares lower; RBA rate decision in focus

News & Insights

December 04, 2023 — 07:59 pm EST

Written by Adwitiya Srivastava for Reuters

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, incurring broad-based losses led by commodity stocks tracking weakness in underlying commodity prices, while investors cautiously awaited the central bank's year-end rate decision due later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.8% at 7067.90, as of 0011 GMT, posting its biggest intraday loss since Oct. 30. The benchmark closed 0.7% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will have its final monetary policy meeting for 2023 later in the day, where it is likely to keep interest rates on hold, a Reuters poll showed.

Additionally, investors are also awaiting the U.S. labour market data due on Wednesday to gauge the trajectory of probable upcoming rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, heavyweight miners .AXMM led losses and were trading 2.03% lower, their biggest intraday loss since Nov. 8, as iron ore prices took a hit due to production restrictions in Northern China. IRONORE/

Mining titans BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX lost 1.8% and 2.0%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 3.5%, posting their biggest intraday fall since Oct. 3, tracking a drop in bullion prices globally. Shares of Northern Star Resources NST.AX were down 4.7%. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.9% as oil prices slipped. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX was down 0.8%, while Santos STO.AX edged down 0.7%.

Rate-sensitive financial stocks .AXFJ fell 0.4%, with the 'Big Four' lenders losing between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Gold miner Evolution Mining EVN.AXsaid it agreed to buy an 80% interest in Northparkes copper-gold mine in New South Wales from Chinese miner CMOC Group 603993.SS for up to $475 million. Shares of the company were on a trading halt.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was largely flat at 11,361.00.

