News & Insights

BHP

Commodity stocks drag Australian shares lower on final trading day of 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

December 28, 2023 — 07:42 pm EST

Written by Roshan Thomas for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares retreated on the last trading day of the year on Friday, with commodity stocks leading the fall in broad-based selling, even as bets mounted that key global central banks will start to cut interest rate from early next year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.3% to 7,595.3 by 0032 GMT after two straight sessions of gains, but was set to post an annual rise of about 8%. For the week, the benchmark has risen 1.3% so far, heading for its fifth straight weekly gain.

Mining stocks .AXMM led the losses on Friday, declining 0.6% after a fall in copper and aluminium prices as investors locked in profits from a rally before the end of the year. MET/L

Mining behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX dropped between 0.7% and 0.8%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slipped 0.4% as concerns eased about crude oil supply disruptions after shipping companies announced their readiness to transit the Red Sea route. O/R

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.8% and were poised for their worst session since Dec. 6, after a slightly stronger U.S. dollar and higher Treasury yields soured bullion appetite overnight. GOL/

Northern Star Resources NST.AX was down 2.1%, while Evolution Mining EVN.AX slipped 1.4%.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ skidded 0.1%, with the "Big Four" banks down between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Among other sectors, healthcare .AXHJ was flat and real estate .AXRE eased 0.1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 traded flat at 11,770.49, but was poised for a 2.6% yearly gain.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
WDS
EVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.