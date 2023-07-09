Commodity stocks boost Australian shares higher, US Fed in focus

July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, boosted by gains in commodity stocks on the back of strong underlying prices, while investors cheered a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data which could mean the Federal Reserve will maintain a less hawkish tone going forward.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7,066.0 points by 1250 GMT. The benchmark is on track to snap a three-day losing streak, with all major sub-indices in green.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June, although persistently strong wage growth pointed to still-tight labour market conditions. .N

The data provided some respite to the Australian market which underwent an all-sector selloff on Friday under interest rate concerns.

Investors will closely watch the key U.S. inflation reading due on July 12, for further cues.

Australian mining stocks .AXMM advanced 0.9%, with the sub-index gaining the most in a week.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX jumped 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 1.9%, tracking an uptick in bullion prices. GOL/

Shares of Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX rose 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 1.2% to mark their best session in nearly three weeks after oil prices rose sharply amid supply concerns. O/R

Heavyweight financial stocks .AXFJ rose 0.5% to mark their first session of gains in four. The so-called "big four" banks added between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Bucking the trend, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 retreated 0.6% at 11,907.33 points.

The country's central bank will likely keep interest rates unchanged at 5.50% when policy makers meet on Wednesday, a Reuters poll found.

Separately, shares of Infratil Ltd IFT.NZ rose 1.9% after it said it will acquire an 80% interest in interconnection platform Console Connect from Hong-Kong based telecommunications firm HKT Trust and HKT Ltd 6823.HK for $160 million.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.