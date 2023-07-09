News & Insights

BHP

Commodity stocks boost Australian shares higher, US Fed in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

July 09, 2023 — 09:09 pm EDT

Written by John Biju for Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, boosted by gains in commodity stocks on the back of strong underlying prices, while investors cheered a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data which could mean the Federal Reserve will maintain a less hawkish tone going forward.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7,066.0 points by 1250 GMT. The benchmark is on track to snap a three-day losing streak, with all major sub-indices in green.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June, although persistently strong wage growth pointed to still-tight labour market conditions. .N

The data provided some respite to the Australian market which underwent an all-sector selloff on Friday under interest rate concerns.

Investors will closely watch the key U.S. inflation reading due on July 12, for further cues.

Australian mining stocks .AXMM advanced 0.9%, with the sub-index gaining the most in a week.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX jumped 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 1.9%, tracking an uptick in bullion prices. GOL/

Shares of Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX rose 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 1.2% to mark their best session in nearly three weeks after oil prices rose sharply amid supply concerns. O/R

Heavyweight financial stocks .AXFJ rose 0.5% to mark their first session of gains in four. The so-called "big four" banks added between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Bucking the trend, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 retreated 0.6% at 11,907.33 points.

The country's central bank will likely keep interest rates unchanged at 5.50% when policy makers meet on Wednesday, a Reuters poll found.

Separately, shares of Infratil Ltd IFT.NZ rose 1.9% after it said it will acquire an 80% interest in interconnection platform Console Connect from Hong-Kong based telecommunications firm HKT Trust and HKT Ltd 6823.HK for $160 million.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.