Commodity prices set for best year since 1915 - BofA
Commodity prices are on track for their biggest increase in over a century while fixed income assets saw the longest streak of outflows since the global financial as the war in Ukraine exacerbates the inflationary pressures resulting from the world economy springing out of lockdown, BofA wrote on Friday.
By the same token, the bank said government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 with "negatively-yielding bonds quietly vanishing" from the market as central banks embark on a monetary tightening cycle and raise interest rates to tame surging inflation.
Based on EPFR data, BofA said weekly flows of capital to funds saw $13.2 billion go into cash, $2.1 billion to gold, $0.2 billion out of bonds and $1.9 billion from stocks. In notable flows, bonds saw 11 consecutive weeks of outflows, the biggest streak since the fourth quarter of 2008.
The U.S. investment bank's bull and bear indicator, a market signal that suggests when to buy or sell risky assets based on a combination of asset prices, fell into buy territory for the first time since March 2020.
BoFA's analysis shows that global equities have risen 8% in the 12 weeks following the buy signal.
