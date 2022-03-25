Commodity prices set for best year since 1915 - BofA

By the same token, the bank said government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 with "negatively-yielding bonds quietly vanishing" from the market as central banks embark on a monetary tightening cycle and raise interest rates to tame surging inflation.

Based on EPFR data, BofA said weekly flows of capital to funds saw $13.2 billion go into cash, $2.1 billion to gold, $0.2 billion out of bonds and $1.9 billion from stocks. In notable flows, bonds saw 11 consecutive weeks of outflows, the biggest streak since the fourth quarter of 2008.

The U.S. investment bank's bull and bear indicator, a market signal that suggests when to buy or sell risky assets based on a combination of asset prices, fell into buy territory for the first time since March 2020.

BoFA's analysis shows that global equities have risen 8% in the 12 weeks following the buy signal.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

